City Wide Continues 60-Year Celebration by Launching Strategic Effort to Franchise Internationally

LENEXA, Kan., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During an already monumental first six months honoring its 60th year in business and 20th year in franchising, City Wide Facility Solutions is on its way to achieving its 10-year growth goal – to become a billion dollar company by the end of 2026 – as it begins to franchise beyond the United States and Canada.

The nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry continues to grow, positioning it to surpass 2020's systemwide revenue of $392,000,000. With the prioritization of services such as electrostatic disinfectant spraying during COVID-19, City Wide became critical in ensuring other essential businesses were able to safely serve their communities. Now, as workers are returning to the office, City Wide is once again stepping up to the plate to manage the uptick in requests for repair work, maintaining the interior and exterior of facilities, security enhancements and increased cleaning frequencies.

"While reflecting on how far we've come, I've realized I can perfectly and clearly see what the future of City Wide looks like," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions. "The next step in our development is to become an international organization. We've worked hard to create a business model that can translate and be successful across the world. As a company that has been around for 60 years, evolution has been crucial for us and will remain important for our growth."

In a concerted effort to expand the company's "ripple" beyond North America, City Wide Facility Solutions is introducing master franchise agreements. This will allow others to learn how to become a City Wide franchisor in other countries across the world. Aligning with its vision to be the "First Choice" for clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors, the company strives to make a difference in people's lives and become a trusted partner for global clients.

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance.

Entrepreneurially-spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience.

For information on U.S./Canadian franchise opportunities please visit www.citywidefranchise.com. For other international opportunities, please contact Robert Stidham at [email protected].

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions

Related Links

http://www.citywidefranchise.com

