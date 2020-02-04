City Wide Continues Growth with New Location in Washington D.C.

LAUREL, Md., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide, the nation's largest facility management solutions company, announced continued growth with the opening of a new office in Laurel serving D.C. and the surrounding communities.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout the Laurel, Silver Spring and Frederick area now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs.

"My career has been built upon the value of not only working hard for myself, but working hard for others as well," said Matt Carroll, president of City Wide of DC West. "The City Wide model allows me to continue doing just that. It also gives me the ability to serve the community in a way that leaves a lasting impact. Being the best at what we do is important, but it isn't enough if we aren't impacting more than just our clients."

As president, Carroll joins City Wide with over 25 years of experience in the transportation, information management and food services industries. During each of these roles, he held key managerial and directorial positions. His knowledge on how to manage client and employee experiences as well as expectations will ensure the D.C. West community receives top-notch support.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide of DC West and the services it offers, please visit www.GoCityWide.com/DCWest or email mcarroll@gocitywide.com.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for facility management solutions in its home Kansas City market and more than 60 locations across the U.S. and Canada. A single-source solution, City Wide manages dozens of interior and exterior services for commercial facilities. City Wide simplifies the janitorial and maintenance issues most critical to building owners, operators and management companies, saving time, reducing stress and minimizing resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

