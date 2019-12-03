City Wide Continues to Expand with New Location in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide, the nation's largest management company in the building maintenance industry, announced its third Tennessee location with the opening of a new office in Knoxville serving Eastern Tennessee.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Eastern Tennessee now have access to a single-source solution for all their building maintenance needs. City Wide of Knoxville, locally owned by Ron and Janet Redfern, is open for business at 117 Center Park Drive, Suite 225.

"In previous professional roles, I had to manage several cleaning companies and was always on the search for partners to provide services like window washing, building repairs and asphalt sealcoating," said Redfern. "I understand the frustration of finding good vendors you can trust that can also provide quality work. It can easily become very time consuming. What we appreciate about the City Wide business model is it eliminates that stress for business owners."

After extensive careers in the automotive industry and project management, Ron and Janet join City Wide with experience in running and maintaining a successful business. Ron has a long history in buying and selling dealerships as well as executive and general manager positions at established automotive companies. His expertise in building a business from the ground up puts him in a strong position to start his own company. Janet's skillset in managing the implementation of several large projects at once will complement Ron's background and ensure their clients receive exceptional services.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned maintenance companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide of Knoxville and the services it offers, please visit GoCityWide.com/Knoxville or email rredfern@gocitywide.com.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and more than 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide manages dozens of interior and exterior services for commercial facilities. City Wide simplifies the maintenance issues that mean most to building owners, operators and management companies, easing the time, stress and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

