City Wide Expands in Pennsylvania with New Pittsburgh Location

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide, the nation's largest facility management solutions company, announced its fourth Pennsylvania location with the opening of a new office in Pittsburgh serving the Southwestern Pennsylvania community.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Butler Counties and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Kevin McGrath, Terry Roberts and John Rann have now opened the doors to City Wide of Pittsburgh at 3700 South Water Street, Suite 140.

"In our previous roles, building strong relationships was especially important," said McGrath. "High quality and responsive service was not an option, it was a requirement. We will bring this same approach to our City Wide business and look forward to developing new partnerships with clients."

McGrath, Roberts and Rann spent nearly 15 years working together before making the decision to open their own business. McGrath has held management roles in engineering, operations and service for global manufacturing companies. Similar to McGrath, Roberts brings more than 25 years of experience in service and operations management. Rounding out the leadership team is Rann with 41 years in marketing, sales and operations management. Their extensive knowledge across several lines of business coupled with the considerable amount of time they have spent working in the Pittsburgh community puts them in a position to carry out their commitment to providing the highest level of client support.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies provides clients with access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide of Pittsburgh and the services it offers, please visit www.GoCityWide.com/Pittsburgh or email kmcgrath@gocitywide.com.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for facility management solutions in its home Kansas City market and more than 60 locations across the U.S. and Canada. A single-source solution, City Wide manages dozens of interior and exterior services for commercial facilities. City Wide simplifies the janitorial and maintenance issues most critical to building owners, operators and management companies, saving time, reducing stress and minimizing resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

SOURCE City Wide

Related Links

http://gocitywide.com

