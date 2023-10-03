City Wide Facility Continues to Expand in California with New Oakland Location

Local Entrepreneur Brings Premier Facility Solutions to West Central California

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the opening of its newest location in California, making it the eleventh to serve the state. The new office will serve commercial properties in the East Bay Area of Alameda County and Contra Costa County.

Local building owners and property management companies in Alameda County and Contra Costa County now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Japneet Kaur, president, partnered with Ishmeet Singh to open the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 520 3rd Street, Suite 200 in Oakland. This is the first City Wide Facility Solutions office opened by the partners.

"I grew up here, and I've always wanted to build a deeper connection with this community," said Kaur. "With all the management and operational experience my corporate career has given me, I've also developed an obsession with customer delight. I'm excited to combine that with a deep understanding of the culture of Oakland and the greater Bay Area to serve the people of my community from businesses owners to service providers and beyond. City Wide was the natural fit – from embodying the same values around family and community, to the commitment to incredibly high standards of service and performance."

Prior to working at City Wide, Kaur worked as a marketing manager, communications specialist, and public relations developer after earning a degree in Business Management Economics. After working on growth for companies across several industries, she is ready to get to work on her dream of owning a business and giving back to her community. Her experience in managing teams, her growth mindset, and her communication skills will aid her in handling the operations at the Oakland City Wide location.

City Wide Facility Solutions made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities, including janitorial, disinfecting, and handyman services along with parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the Oakland area and the services it offers, please visit oakland.gocitywide.com/ or call (510) 853-7135.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com. For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com.

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions