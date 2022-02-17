City Wide Facility Solutions Adds Fellow Through 'Hiring Our Heroes' Program

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, today announced Brad Alexander has joined the team as its corporate fellow through the Hiring Our Heroes initiative.

Hiring Our Heroes is a nationwide hiring effort where those in the military community, such as service members, military spouses and veterans, are connected to American businesses to create a diversified workforce.

"It's truly an honor to participate in the Hiring Our Heroes program and provide our military members the opportunity to join the workforce following the time they spent serving," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions. "After everything they've done for us and our country, it feels special for us to give back in this way. We couldn't be happier to have Brad be a team member of City Wide."

Alexander joins the fellowship as a facility solutions manager. He serves as a sergeant first class in the Army and has more than 20 years of experience in the military. Currently stationed in Fort Leavenworth as an operations manager, he has previously been stationed at Fort Shafter, HI; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA; Fort Leonard Wood, MO; and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

"I'm fortunate to have the support of local businesses and appreciate their willingness to welcome us to their teams. It means the world to me," said Alexander. "Plus, it's a great opportunity to work with a brand like City Wide Facility Solutions where my experience matches well with what they do."

In his role, Alexander will be responsible for the business operations of an assigned client contracted service area. This position provides field support, including training, guidance with starting new clients, inspections of contractor performance and compliance with client requirements, troubleshooting client request or complaints, coordinating site visits, and developing long-term relationships with clients and contractors.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

