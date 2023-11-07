City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Footprint to 38th State With First Location In Idaho

News provided by

City Wide Facility Solutions

07 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Entrepreneur Brings Premier Facility Solutions to Boise

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the announcement of its newest location in the Treasure Valley, which is the first in the state of Idaho. The new office serves commercial properties across the entire state of Idaho, with a focus on Boise, Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, and Payette Counties.

Bob Bennet, City Wide Facility Solutions
Bob Bennet, City Wide Facility Solutions

Local building owners and property management companies throughout the region now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Bob Bennett, a U.S. Army veteran and former business executive, opened the Idaho office at 1206 N. Galleria Drive in Nampa, ID.

Prior to beginning his journey with City Wide Facility Solutions, Bob spent over 2-decades leading Fortune 300 organizations. He has held numerous leadership roles including Service Manager, Plant Manager, General Manager, and Director positions in multi-location, multi-state territories. Bob's most recent role has been serving the Treasure Valley as the General Manager for Republic Services.

City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with independent and locally owned companies to provide services to our clients. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a company with a proven system and track record in the facility maintenance industry.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the Idaho area and the services it offers, please visit idaho.gocitywide.com/ or call (208) 546-0982.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com. For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com.

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions

