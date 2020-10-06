City Wide Facility Solutions Expands with Additional Location in New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, announced its fourth New Jersey location with the opening of a new office serving Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Atlantic, Salem, Cumberland and Cape May counties.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Southern New Jersey now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Joshua Zoppel has opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 1873 Route 70, Suite 2D, in Cherry Hill with the help of his business partner, Daniel Weinstein.

"Coming from a property management background, I understand what business owners are looking for," said Zoppel. "As someone who has been responsible for managing a portfolio of buildings, tenants and businesses, I know what is at stake and what it takes to keep employees and customers comfortable, safe, and happy at a facility."

In 2003, Zoppel spent time in Philadelphia working for a boutique family office, with a real estate portfolio in excess of 2 million square feet throughout New York, Boston and Philadelphia. Zoppel managed the Philadelphia properties. With more than 20 years of property management and business development experience in the real estate and construction industry, Zoppel is in a strong position to provide Southern New Jersey's business community with top-notch support.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it offers, please visit GoCityWide.com/southernnewjersey or email [email protected].

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for commercial facility solutions in its home Kansas City market and nearly 70 locations across the U.S. and Canada. By uniquely representing the client, professional management teams serve as a single-source solution by managing dozens of interior and exterior services through independent contractors. City Wide simplifies the janitorial, disinfecting and maintenance issues most critical to building owners, operators and management companies, saving them time and reducing stress typically associated with facility management.

