City Wide Facility Solutions Grows in Oklahoma with New Location in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened a new office serving the Tulsa community and its surrounding counties. This is an expansion of the City Wide Facility Solutions location in Oklahoma City which opened in 2015.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Tulsa now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. After leading the Oklahoma City location for six years, Steve Carroll decided to open a second location in Tulsa with the help of his friend of 30 years, Mont Boxberger located at 6846 S. Canton Avenue, Suite 700.

"In Oklahoma City, we currently manage services for over 200 buildings which equals to over 5 million square feet being cleaned per day. Every year we've attained a 90% client retention rate or higher," said Carroll. "We've been able to grow our business based off our core values of honesty, integrity, professionalism and teamwork. This is the same precedent we are setting for the Tulsa location. Our goal is to save time and solve problems for our clients while taking care of their facility maintenance needs."

For 18 years, Boxberger owned and operated a construction business. He built it from the ground up with zero advertising. Each of his clients came as a result of referrals and word of mouth marketing. The knowledge base of the commercial real estate business Boxberger holds, as well as his understanding of the importance of engraining yourself in the community, ensures clients will receive unparalleled support.

"As someone who has been a business owner for many years, I understand the discipline and dedication to your clients needed to grow a successful business," added Boxberger. "I'm looking forward to building a strong foundation within the Tulsa community that will allow my kids and their grandkids to continue carrying on our legacy."

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide Facility Solutions in Tulsa puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it offers, please visit www.GoCityWide.com/Tulsa.

