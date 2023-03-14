City Wide Facility Solutions Grows in Pennsylvania with New Location Serving Bucks and Montgomery Counties

Philadelphia Native Brings Premier Facility Solutions to

Northeast Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its fifth location in Pennsylvania. The new office in King of Prussia serves several cities in the region including Ardmore, Bristol, Churchville, Fairless Hills, King of Prussia, Morrisville, Richboro, Willow Grove and more.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Northeast Philadelphia and its surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs, including janitorial, event services, carpet cleaning, parking lot services and more. Former sales and operations executive, Glen Reynolds, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 700 American Ave, Suite 200A in King of Prussia.

"As someone who used to have to work with independent contractors in order to make sure the facilities I was responsible for were being properly maintained, I understand the difficulty of having to manage that all on your own," said Reynolds. "Having someone who can handle all of that for you and take it off your plate is a real game-changer. Our clients can feel confident leaving it up to us because of the experience I bring in doing this for so many years. I know what facilities need, when they need it and how to deliver it."

Prior to beginning this journey to business ownership with City Wide, Reynolds spent more than 25 years in vice president of sales and operations roles — including working with a Lansdale-based company, Keystone Technologies, leading its ecommerce department. His extensive background in working with and managing independent contractors provides Reynolds with the skills he needs to serve the Northeast Philadelphia community with unparalleled client services.

"I always really enjoyed the partnerships I struck up with independent contractors and found it highly rewarding when the facilities I managed were looking and performing at their best," added Reynolds. "I'm happy that I get to now help others feel that same satisfaction."

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2021, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States and Canada will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in Virginia, California and New Jersey in the coming months.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Northeast Philadelphia and the services it offers, please visit nephiladelphia.gocitywide.com/or call (610) 947-1970.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

City Wide Facility Solutions is the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for commercial clients. Founded in 1961 in Kansas City, MO, City Wide began franchising in 2001 and has expanded to more than 80 territories in the U.S. and Canada. By working with independent contractors, City Wide can assist its clients with any facility-related service, from floor care and pressure washing to parking lot services and tenant improvement. By simplifying facility matters that are a key focus of building owners, operators, and management companies, City Wide eases the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – it prides itself on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Its mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities it serves.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com. For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com.

