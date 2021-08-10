City Wide Facility Solutions Opens New Office in Chicagoland Area

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its third location in Illinois. Located in Schaumburg, City Wide Facility Solutions is serving businesses in western Chicagoland.

Local building owners and property management companies in Schaumburg and the surrounding northern and western Illinois communities now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Kregg Barney has opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 700 Cooper Court, Suite C in Schaumburg. Leading the third office in the Chicagoland area, Barney is well-positioned to increase the number of local businesses City Wide Facility Solutions supports in the state.

"I am so grateful to be a part of the City Wide family. When the opportunity arose to go into business ownership, City Wide checked all the right boxes: the ability to take a long-range approach to the business, to create a legacy for my family and the opportunity to be more involved in my community," said Barney. "I'm eager to serve and play a larger role in the Chicagoland area and provide the support facility managers are looking for."

Barney joins City Wide Facility Solutions with an extensive background in business leadership. After holding an executive role within a startup technology company and spending more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, Barney is well-positioned for success with City Wide Facility Solutions. He credits his parents for his approach to business, as he watched them work tirelessly to provide for their family and taught him the importance of being proud of his work. Barney is prepared to continue working hard for his own family to create a legacy business in the Chicagoland area.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide Facility Solutions puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it offers, please visit www.GoCityWide.com/Chicagoland or call (847) 505-0071.

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions