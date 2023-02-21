City Wide Facility Solutions Opens Third New York Location

Entrepreneurs Bring Additional Premier Facility Solutions to the Empire State

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 87th location and third location in the state of New York. The new office will serve the Suffolk County area.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Suffolk County and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Dan Giovingo has partnered with Kyle Famiglietti to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 330 Motor Parkway (Suite LL20) in Hauppauge.

"City Wide offers us the opportunity to invest in ourselves and provides the potential for future growth in our market as building owners continue to need our support," said Giovingo. "I know that with our hard work and combined experience, we'll be able to provide excellent facility management services throughout the area. We are committed to customer satisfaction above all else."

Giovingo joins City Wide Facility Solutions with more than 20 years of operational experience, managing more than 100 employees at a $4 billion convenience store distributor. Famiglietti has more than 25 years of corporate financial planning and analytics experience supporting service and manufacturing Fortune 500 companies.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2021, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States and Canada will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in California, New Jersey and Virginia in the coming months.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Suffolk County and the services it manages, please visit suffolkcounty.gocitywide.com or call (631) 388-5569.

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com . For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com .

