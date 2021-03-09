City Wide Facility Solutions Partnership Program Continues to Grow

LENEXA, Kan, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has announced its longtime franchise-owned location serving the greater Minneapolis and St. Paul area is transitioning to a partnership with its founder, Jeff Oddo, and three key team members – Mitch Brunette, Tyler Olson and Rob Ellis.

As part of City Wide's heightened growth strategy, Oddo is adding a small number of partnerships to his portfolio through a dedicated partnership program. The first of these transitions between Oddo and his partners, Mike Cann and Rob Ellis, occurred in 2020 with the City Wide location in Silicon Valley, California.

"Ever since opening our first franchise location in 2002, our model has proven time and time again to be an amazing opportunity. When it comes to the continued growth of the business, the opportunity to own another City Wide location checks many boxes for us," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions. "My favorite part of launching this program is it gives me the chance to partner with long-term employees who I know and trust. This benefits them, is great for the system and proves the success of our model."

In 2006, Greg Mansfield and his father, Dick, opened City Wide in Burnsville, Minnesota and quickly became one of the company's largest and highest performing locations. The Mansfield family were one of the first franchisees to join the system and were able to successfully break into a new market for City Wide – setting the stage for others across the U.S. and Canada to do the same.

"I want to say thank you to Jeff and the entire City Wide team for their support over the years and through this time of transition for me," said Mansfield. "Seeing the leadership plan moving forward makes me confident that City Wide will keep on thriving in the greater Minneapolis community. I'm incredibly proud of what we've been able to achieve and can't wait to see what the team accomplishes in the future."

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide Facility Solutions puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions

