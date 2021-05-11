City Wide Franchise Celebrates 20 Years of Creating a Ripple Effect Through Franchising

LENEXA, Kan., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a record-breaking year in systemwide sales and a renewed franchise growth strategy, City Wide Franchise is celebrating its 20th year in franchising.

Within the past 12 months, City Wide Franchise has helped essential businesses stay open and safely serve employees and customers; touts several notable recognitions from Entrepreneur, Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 200+; hit more than $390 million in systemwide revenue; and updated its branding to reflect its look towards the future. To align with the company's continued success and its stretch goal to open 100 locations over the next five years, David Braun has recently joined the company as Director of Franchise Development.

"When we first began franchising, I knew we were taking a risk, but it was a risk I was comfortable in taking," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Franchise. "It took a lot of hard work and wouldn't have been possible without the first few franchisees who decided to take a chance on the vision I had. I'm happy that now, 20 years later, we can say we serve more than 11,000 clients across the country and have positively impacted the lives of more than 21,000 families through franchising."

In 2001, Jeff founded City Wide Franchise and Don Durham became the first franchisee a year later when he opened City Wide in St. Louis, Missouri. Since then, the company has grown to nearly 70 locations across the United States and Canada, with plans for additional international expansion.

"Through the years, City Wide's franchise model has proven to be recession-resilient, deliver a strong recurring revenue stream, and create a positive ripple effect to everyone in the City Wide community," added Braun. "What drew me to City Wide is how much I believe in the impact of the model. With our renewed franchise expansion strategy, I believe City Wide will be having record years of growth."

City Wide is focusing its franchise expansion strategy across several key markets, including California, Illinois and New York. Ideal franchise candidates have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience, the drive to lead a team, and the desire to help other commercial businesses save time and solve problems.

For more information about City Wide Franchise, visit www.citywidefranchise.com.

