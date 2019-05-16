City Wide Franchise Donates $12,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities® of San Diego

LENEXA, Kan., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Franchise, the nation's leading commercial facility management company, raised $12,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego at its annual franchise convention in San Diego this past February. The City Wide Home Office, in conjunction with guests from 55 City Wide franchise locations and several vendor sponsors pooled together their resources to donate a generous check that was recently presented by the San Diego location of City Wide Maintenance.

Following the check presentation, sixteen team members from the City Wide Maintenance of San Diego team spent the afternoon preparing lunch and serving it to the families staying at Ronald McDonald House.

"An important philosophy here at City Wide, and one that we work to instill within each City Wide business, is taking the time to give back to the local community they serve," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and president of City Wide. "We were honored to be able to donate the money raised by our franchisees, their employees, sponsors and home office employees to an organization that provides such a welcoming space to these families who are going through difficult times."

During this year's franchise convention, a charitable giveback was incorporated as a way to make City Wide's "ripple" more impactful. The Home Office team collaborated with the San Diego office, as the host location, to choose Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego, a charity the office has been volunteering with for the past nine years.

Widely respected for its "single-source solution" process, City Wide partners with facility managers and commercial property managers providing 20-plus interior and exterior commercial services. From janitorial cleaning to window washing, the company simplifies maintenance matters by easing the time, stress and resources required to oversee an entire facility.

For more information about City Wide's services, visit www.gocitywide.com.

For more information about Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego, visit rmhcsd.org.

SOURCE City Wide

