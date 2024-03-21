City Wide Franchise Donates More Than $580,000 to GiGi's Playhouse

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation's leading commercial facility management company, raised more than $580,000 for GiGi's Playhouse at its annual franchise convention in Charleston.

City Wide's mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities it supports. Franchisees from more than 100 City Wide franchise locations came together to support the organization, which was selected by City Wide Facility Solutions of Charleston, as part of their ongoing partnership and support of the nonprofit.

"GiGi's plays an important role in supporting the entire Down Syndrome community. They provide vital resources for children, adults, and families impacted by Down Syndrome," said Rick Cobden, owner of City Wide Facility Solutions of Charleston. "I firmly believe in supporting the local Charleston community and the money raised will have a big impact on helping GiGi's open their Charleston location, which will be their first in South Carolina."

GiGi's mission is to change the way the world views Down Syndrome and to see a world where individuals with Down Syndrome are accepted and embraced in their families, schools, and communities. GiGi's delivers on this mission through the delivery of free educational, therapeutic-based, and career development programs

"One of the most awe-inspiring moments received from franchise owners and the City Wide network was their enthusiasm and love for our non-profit made it clear that City Wide has an internal culture that every organization needs to replicate," said Nancy Gianni, founder of GiGi's Playhouse. "The money they raised will go a long way in helping us open our first location in South Carolina and will have a tremendous impact on supporting our kids in Charleston, and throughout the country. I am honestly so inspired to know corporations like City Wide exist."

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

For more information on GiGi's Playhouse and how you can support this organization, please visit https://gigisplayhouse.org/.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for commercial facility solutions in its home Kansas City market and 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. By uniquely representing the client, professional management teams serve as a single-source solution by managing dozens of interior and exterior services through independent contractors. City Wide simplifies the janitorial, disinfecting and maintenance issues most critical to building owners, operators and management companies, saving them time, solving their problems and reducing stress typically associated with facility management.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com.

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions