City Wide Franchise Excels with New Executive Talent

LENEXA, Kan., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a time of uncertainty, City Wide, the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues to achieve its monthly revenue goals for 2020 as well as appoint key leaders to assist with the brand's growth.

In April, Troy Hartman joined the City Wide Home Office team as Chief Operating Officer in the midst of COVID-19. Hartman is a Kansas City-native who spent 18 years working at ExamOne, a Quest Diagnostics Company. During his time at ExamOne, revenues grew from $6 million to more than $125 million annually as the overall market was contracting. Similar to City Wide, ExamOne has independent franchise locations which allowed for Hartman to step into his role as COO with extensive leadership knowledge. Along with Hartman's appointment to COO, Paul Weybrew was promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations and Willie Ramirez was promoted to Vice President of Operations.

"I am extremely proud of everything City Wide has accomplished not only in the past three months, but since the beginning of the year. We've all had to make many adjustments and everyone has taken it in stride," said Jeff Oddo, president of City Wide Maintenance and Franchise. "Troy joined our team during a time where we were moving fast and things were changing just as fast, but he jumped right in without any hesitation. We are excited to have him be a part of the City Wide family and continue to help us carry out our growth goals."

With the growing need for cleaning and disinfecting services, City Wide was able to pivot its efforts to services that weren't historically being utilized by clients as often. Between March and June, the brand had record months for revenue allowing it to maintain its growth trajectory goals set at the end of 2019. In conjunction with City Wide being deemed an essential business due to the services it manages, interest in the franchise opportunity has never been higher. Three new franchise agreements have been signed since March, with two additional offers extended, and several more expected in the coming months. As the brand comes up on its 60-year anniversary next year, it is also preparing to open its doors to a new Home Office by the end of July.

