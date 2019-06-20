City Wide Franchise Expanding Into Canada

LENEXA, Kan., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Franchise, the franchisor of the nation's premier management company in the building maintenance industry, today announced it has signed an agreement to open its first location in Canada. The new location will serve the Southwestern Ontario community in Canada's most populous province.

This new Ontario location marks the start of an initiative set at the beginning of the year to expand the brand's presence in the Canadian market. Development in the United States and Canada is continuing for the company, as another location is expected to open in Fort Myers this year with two more signed agreements in the pipeline.

"We're thrilled to introduce City Wide to Canada. When we announced at the start of the year we were targeting Canada for our next growth phase, we were eager to find the perfect partner early on," said Jeff Oddo, president and CEO of City Wide Franchise. "It is a testament to the brand our team has worked hard to build, to establish ourselves as leaders and innovators in the United States and Canadian commercial building maintenance industry. We look forward to continuing this legacy within the Ontario community."

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities by streamlining commercial facilities and maintenance management of more than 20 services including janitorial, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically have to choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

Generating more than $250 million in systemwide revenue in 2018, City Wide is on pace to have another record year. Entrepreneurially-spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience.

For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.citywidefranchise.com or call Mark Behrens at 214-674-5480.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and nearly 60 North American regions. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide provides dozens of interior and exterior services. City Wide simplifies the maintenance issues that mean most to building owners, operators and management companies, easing the time, stress and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

For more information about City Wide's services, visit www.gocitywide.com.

SOURCE City Wide

