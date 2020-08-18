City Wide Franchise Recognized on Inc. 5000 List for Consecutive Third Year

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced City Wide has been named to the 2020 installment of its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third consecutive year the brand has ranked on the list.

"We've had a successful and busy past few months with record months for revenue as a result of increased needs for cleaning and disinfecting services, along with a brand refresh in the works and a move to a new Home Office facility. Getting named to the list for the third year in a row has given our system another accomplishment to celebrate," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and president of the Kansas City-based City Wide. "It truly is an honor to be recognized as a leader among other big name national brands. This year has brought on a lot of change and growth, and although we may not know what the next 12 months will look like – we're up for the challenge."

Companies that have placed on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list have seen monumental growth numbers throughout the year. The list shows the groundbreaking expansion for the companies and the strides they've made to improve upon previous year's development. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically have to choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

