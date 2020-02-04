City Wide Grows in New York with First Westchester Location

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide, the nation's largest facility management solutions company, announced its second New York location with the opening of a new office in Westchester serving Westchester and Rockland Counties as well as the Bronx community.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Westchester, Rockland and the Bronx now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Former Wall Street finance professional, Michael Binz, opened the doors to City Wide of Westchester at 280 Dobbs Ferry Road, Suite 209, White Plains.

"While my time spent on Wall Street is invaluable, I wanted to start on a new path in my professional life," said Binz. "My goal with the opening of this new City Wide location is to make a positive impact on our clients and the community. I'm looking forward to becoming the go-to company for my clients and alleviating the frustrations that come with maintaining their commercial facilities."

After spending more than 20 years working on Wall Street, Binz comes to City Wide with an extensive background in sales and management as a global leader in the financial services industry. The experience Binz brings in leadership and relationship management puts him in a strong position to provide Westchester, Rockland and the Bronx with unparalleled client services.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

Founded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for facility management solutions in its home Kansas City market and more than 60 locations across the U.S. and Canada. A single-source solution, City Wide manages dozens of interior and exterior services for commercial facilities. City Wide simplifies the janitorial and maintenance issues most critical to building owners, operators and management companies, saving time, reducing stress and minimizing resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

