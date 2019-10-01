City Wide Grows in South Carolina with New Columbia Location

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide, the nation's largest management company in the building maintenance industry, announced its third South Carolina location – completing service coverage in that state – with a new office serving Columbia.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout The Midlands, including Columbia, Lexington, Newberry, Sumter, Aiken and Camden, now have access to a single-source solution for all of their building maintenance needs. Camden resident and former vice president of a multinational manufacturer of industrial machinery, Ben Mackey, opened the doors of City Wide of Columbia today at 1401 St. Andrews Road, Suite 140.

"City Wide's business model is built to represent our clients. People are people regardless of industry, and the best way to exceed client expectations and deliver superior value is by building relationships," said Mackey. "Client trust is earned every day and I am excited to begin putting all of these values into practice."

With a background in sales and customer service for the textile, carpet and automotive industries, Mackey brings to City Wide a wealth of experience in developing relationships with various individuals. His most recent position as vice president helped him understand the various nuances that come with supporting and communicating with clients and employees. The expertise Mackey has in providing executive leadership and creating a sustainable business plan ensures he will deliver exceptional services to his clients.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned maintenance companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide of Columbia and the services it offers, please visit www.GoCityWide.com/Columbia or email bmackey@gocitywide.com.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and nearly 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide provides dozens of interior and exterior services. City Wide simplifies the maintenance issues that mean most to building owners, operators and management companies, easing the time, stress and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

SOURCE City Wide

Related Links

http://gocitywide.com

