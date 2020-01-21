City Wide Grows Presence in North Carolina with New Location in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide, the nation's largest managed services company for commercial businesses, announced its third North Carolina location with the opening of a new office in Greensboro serving the Triad community.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout the Triad now have access to a single-source solution for all of their building maintenance needs. Native North Carolinians, Jamie Brooks and Sam Ross, opened the doors to City Wide of the Triad at 800 W. Smith Street, Suite 201B.

"Seven years ago, I opened the City Wide of North Carolina location and it has been one of the most rewarding experiences. We've had tremendous growth in the Raleigh market which is a key indicator that there is a need for the managed services we provide clients," said Brooks. "Sam and I are eager to expand into the Triad market and continue showcasing City Wide's ability to problem solve for our clients."

Brooks joined City Wide in 2012 after serving 11 years in the Navy, followed by many years as an executive in retail management managing more than 850 retail stores. For several years, Ross was responsible for multi-million square-feet of facility services and more than 1,000 employees, contractors and vendors. Coming from an extensive background in facility management, Ross is combining his experience with Brooks to support the Triad business community.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned maintenance companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide of the Triad and the services it offers, please visit www.GoCityWide.com/Triad or email jbrooks@gocitywide.com and sross@gocitywide.com.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for managed services for commercial properties in its home Kansas City market and more than 60 locations across the U.S. and Canada. A single-source solution, City Wide manages dozens of interior and exterior services for commercial facilities. City Wide simplifies the janitorial and maintenance issues that mean most to building owners, operators and management companies, easing the time, stress and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

SOURCE City Wide