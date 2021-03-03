City Wide Hosts Virtual 2021 Franchise Convention

LENEXA, Kan., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide, the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, hosted its 18th annual franchise convention this year on March 1, 2021.

Originally scheduled to take place in Tucson, Arizona, City Wide adapted – a concept the company has become familiar with this past year – to host its first ever virtual convention. The theme for this year was "The First Choice," which aligns with the company's vision to be the first choice for every community member it interacts with, including franchise owners, employees, clients, independent contractors and vendors. During a year of uncertainty, City Wide held true to its mission, becoming a trusted partner for more than 12,500 clients, 6,800 independent contractors and 23,000 combined associates nationwide.

Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions and City Wide Franchise, shared with the system a speech that recapped the previous year, and discussed future plans for the company. A sign of its strength and continued growth, the brand opened locations in D.C., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Westchester, New York in 2020. After moving its Home Office to a new 28,000 square foot building, the company also announced a new name and logo in September of last year to help better reinforce its vision for the future. Perhaps most noteworthy, City Wide collectively donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities in 2020.

"While 2020 presented its fair share of challenges, I am proud of the way our system reacted to ensure we remained the first choice in every community we serve," said Oddo. "Our owners quickly learned what it means to serve as an essential business, and demonstrated leadership in a time of crisis to take care of our clients. And, amid a year where each of us were faced with a lot of difficulties, we still prioritized giveback – volunteering nearly 23,500 service hours as a system. I am honored to lead and be a part of the City Wide family, and look forward to another successful year together."

The convention ended with an awards presentation, recognizing franchisees and team members who performed exceptionally in sales, revenue generation, performance and other operations metrics. With more than $390 million in systemwide revenue in 2020, City Wide is well-prepared to rapidly grow its footprint nationally to reach its goal of 100 new locations in 10 years.

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions