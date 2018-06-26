City Wide Maintenance Earns Spot on Ingram's 2018 "Best Companies to Work For"

City Wide was praised for providing dual benefits of a small-business atmosphere and a national support organization. At the corporate level, the team finds value in the culture of entrepreneurship with high expectations, as well as the strong emphasis on coaching and career development support.

"Workplace culture and employee happiness are at our core, so we couldn't be more honored to achieve this recognition from Ingram's," said Willie Ramirez, Director of People and Culture for City Wide Maintenance. "We're constantly monitoring our staff's engagement and implementing ways to increase their satisfaction. Our goal is to take exceptional care of those who continue to move our company forward."

At City Wide, employee excellence is featured at monthly scorecard meetings, encouraged with employee-generated recognition and reward programs, and celebrated with annual and occasional events and awards.

"Ingram's only awarded this honor to 12 companies total, and City Wide is only one of four in the mid-size companies category," said Jeff Oddo, President of City Wide Maintenance. "We are extremely honored, and I'm so proud of and thankful for our wonderful employees who provide us with the feedback to implement great programs that make us what we are today."

For more information about City Wide and its career opportunities visit www.GoCityWide.com.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and the more than 50 U.S. regions where it has grown through franchising since 2001. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide contracts with independent contractors to give clients access to dozens of interior and exterior services. City Wide simplifies the maintenance matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

