City Wide Maintenance of Kansas City Promotes Key Members of Leadership Team

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Maintenance of Kansas City, the nation's premier managed services company for commercial properties, announced today that Rob Ellis has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, with Lance Paxson and Jim Huser moving into Vice President roles.

Ellis joined City Wide Maintenance of Kansas City in 2001 as a Facility Services Manager and quickly adopted the role of Vice President within five years. Over the past 13 years, he has set an example of how to lead a company by keeping the client's needs at the forefront of every decision. As Chief Operating Officer, Ellis will focus on growing the territories that City Wide Maintenance of Kansas City serves. This will include spearheading the expansion of the management training program to support the anticipated market growth.

"Joining the City Wide team nearly 20 years ago continues to be the most rewarding professional decision I have ever made," said Ellis. "I am eager to continue growing the business, by expanding both the territory we service and the type of clients we work with. We have an opportunity here to spread our ripple even further in the Kansas City market."

Similar to Ellis, Paxson joined City Wide in 2004 as a Facility Services Manager. Within the first two years, he was promoted to Director of Operations and since then has won several company awards including the coveted F.L. Oddo Leadership award. Huser has been a part of the City Wide team for a little over two years as Director of Sales. With his past experience in sales and as the co-owner of Momo Bands, he quickly proved his management skills. In their Vice President roles, Paxson and Huser are responsible for overseeing day to day business for the West and East Kansas City market, respectively, as well as developing strategy goals and objectives.

"As an organization, our goal is to grow our client roster by showing the value we can provide them through our managed service offering," added Ellis. "Lance and Jim's diverse and extensive backgrounds in team development and operations, as well as the work they have both done over the past years for City Wide, has proven they are both able to jump into these roles head first."

For more information on City Wide Maintenance of Kansas City and the services it offers, please visit GoCityWide.com/KansasCity.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for managed services for commercial properties in its home Kansas City market and more than 60 locations across the U.S. and Canada. A single-source solution, City Wide manages dozens of interior and exterior services for commercial facilities. City Wide simplifies the janitorial and maintenance issues that mean most to building owners, operators and management companies, easing the time, stress and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

