City Wide Makes Strides on Franchise Times Top 200+ List

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide has been named to the 2020 Franchise Times' Top 200+ list among 500 of the largest and most reputable franchise systems in the United States. This is City Wide's ninth consecutive appearance on the list, climbing 16 spots to #209 from last year's #225 ranking.

The brand's recognition on this distinguished list is a reflection of the continuous growth City Wide has seen over the past year. In 2019, sales grew by $51 million generating more than $300 million in sales, a 20.2% increase from the previous year. City Wide now has nearly 70 locations across the United States and Canada and is on track to eclipse $350 million in revenue for 2020.

"It's been a monumental year for City Wide. We recently announced a new company name and logo; the first significant rebrand in our long history," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide. "We also moved into a brand new Home Office and welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer. I have everyone who is a part of the City Wide family to thank for not only this recognition, but City Wide's success as a whole. Every single one of us is dedicated to providing quality facility solutions and always being The First Choice in all aspects of our business."

Using a combination of companies' voluntary reports and the most recent franchise disclosure documents, the Franchise Times Top 200+ is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance. The project is the outcome of a five-month research and reporting effort each year that results in the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically have to choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

