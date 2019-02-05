City Wide of Portland Expands Its Regional Footprint

PORTLAND, Ore., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide of Portland, locally owned and operated by female entrepreneur Jennifer Slansky, announced today a territory expansion.

The five-year-old company, which is conveniently situated at 5885 SE Harmony Rd., stands amongst its seasoned competitors by offering more than 20 services to dramatically reduce the time, cost and hassle associated with managing multiple vendors. By taking a proactive approach to communication, execution and accountability, the business now operates throughout all of Portland, as well as further south into cities such as Eugene and Springfield, as well as north into the state of Washington—reaching facility managers and building owners throughout the region.

"This territory expansion marks a major milestone in our journey with City Wide," said Jennifer. "We've worked hard to establish a strong reputation, and our team's exceptional client communication is what sets us apart. There's an increasing demand for our one-point-of-contact approach, and I'm confident we'll continue to exceed expectations for years to come."

Playing an instrumental role in boosting Portland's local economy, City Wide of Portland puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent, and locally owned maintenance companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable regional company. In fact, City Wide of Portland's top five contractors are also woman-owned businesses.

On a national level, City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities by streamlining commercial facilities and maintenance management of interior and exterior services through a collection of independent contractors and vendor partners, including floor care, window washing, janitorial service and supplies, parking lot maintenance, and many others.

