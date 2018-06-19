City Wide of Southern Arizona Welcomes New Ownership

Owners Trina and David brought on Antonio Rivera and together they have teamed up to lead the City Wide of Southern Arizona office. Trina is a 20-year Army veteran, who served as a chemical officer in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Her military career also included aspects in logistics, human resources, education and training. David was a nuclear engineer onboard submarines in the US Navy and has 25 plus years of sales and sales management experience. Antonio served more than 8 years in the US Army with 3 tours in Iraq and is a Purple Heart recipient. Antonio has spent the last 10 years in the business sector with increasing leadership positions in the banking and mortgage industry. Together, their backgrounds have equipped them well for their new roles.

"The City Wide location in Tucson has already earned a great reputation in the building maintenance industry," said Trina. "Building upon this momentum, we are excited to further establish relationships in the industry," added Antonio.

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities by streamlining commercial facilities and maintenance management of more than 20 services through a collection of independent contractors and vendor partners, including floor care, window washing, janitorial service and supplies, parking lot maintenance, and many others.

For more information about City Wide of Southern Arizona and the services it offers, please visit https://gocitywide.com/southernarizona/ or call (520) 326-5480.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and the more than 50 U.S. regions where it has grown through franchising since 2001. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide contracts with independent contractors to give clients access to dozens of interior and exterior services. City Wide simplifies the maintenance matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

For more information about City Wide's services, please visit www.GoCityWide.com.

