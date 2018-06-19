City Wide of Southwest Connecticut Invests in Electrostatic Technology to Help Clients Safeguard Facilities Against Potential Outbreaks

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the 2017-2018 Influenza Season Update for Week 17 of the season, the state of Connecticut has seen a reported total of 11,351 influenza positive laboratory tests, with nearly a third of those cases reported from Fairfield County1. Outbreaks like these are of high concern to building owners, property manager and employers, as they not only impact the health of their occupants but can be costly, which is why City Wide and Clorox strive to provide the best protection possible.

City Wide of Southwest Connecticut recognizes the importance of effective cleaning and disinfection practices to prevent outbreaks. High-touch surfaces in the crowded areas of schools and gyms are breeding grounds for commonly spread pathogens, and with up to 35 million flu cases reported in the United States each year2 and about two in 100 people carrying MRSA3 at any given time, it is critical to provide the best disinfection solutions available to keep building occupants healthy year-round.

The Clorox® Total 360® System uses innovative, patented electrostatic technology to deliver trusted Clorox® disinfecting and sanitizing solutions quickly and effectively. The system charges and atomizes the solution, and the particles attract to both frequently-touched and hard-to-reach surfaces with a force stronger than gravity, resulting in uniform and complete surface coverage. The system can cover up to 18,000 sq. ft. per hour, covering surfaces up to four times faster and using 65 percent less solution than traditional cleaners, including hotspots that trigger spray technology and manual cleaning might easily miss.

"We recently saw a live product demonstration at a convention and were immediately hooked after seeing how effective it was against the common pathogens we work to combat day-to-day," says Jennifer Mais, Facility Services Manager, City Wide of Southwest Connecticut. "Knowing the expense we can save our clients, and the level of protection we can bring to both them and their employees, we are so excited to begin offering this service."

City Wide of Southwest Connecticut primarily use its Clorox® Total 360® System in walk-in clinics, office centers, gyms and private schools, to help its clients focus on their customers and their businesses without having to worry about a potential outbreak of preventable illnesses like the flu or norovirus. From the undersides of desks to the hard-to-reach bends and turns of complicated gym equipment, the Clorox® Total 360® System helps cover more surfaces in less time than ever before, regardless of the facility.

"We continuously look for ways to save our clients time and solve their problems, and when we share with them information about the new service available with our Clorox® Total 360® System, they know we truly are looking out for their best interest," says Mais. "It is important to us that our clients always get the best in innovative cleaning and disinfection products, and that we always offer them the best service we can."

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, visit www.cloroxtotal360.com.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and the more than 50 U.S. regions where it has grown through franchising since 2001. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide contracts with independent contractors to give clients access to dozens of interior and exterior services. City Wide simplifies the maintenance matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

For more information about City Wide's services, please visit www.GoCityWide.com.

