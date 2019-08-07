City Wide Opens First Canada Location in Southwestern Ontario

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide, the nation's largest management company in the building maintenance industry, announced the opening of its first Canada-based office. With the expansion, the brand now serves commercial properties throughout Southwestern Ontario, in addition to across the United States.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Southwestern Ontario now have access to single-source solutions for all their building maintenance needs. Waterloo Region resident and serial entrepreneur Mark MacGregor owns and operates the new office. City Wide of Southwestern Ontario is open for business at 4-180 Shearson Crescent in Cambridge, Ontario.

"Relationships are at the core of City Wide's business philosophy," said MacGregor. "My entire career is built upon the relationships I have developed, and I now have the chance to make more important connections. I'm honored to open the first Canadian City Wide office dedicated to providing facility managers the best value for services they need to keep their businesses running."

MacGregor joins City Wide with a diverse professional background. Most recently, he was a caseworker for four years at Ontario Works, a provincially funded income and employment support program. Outside of his day job, he designed, manufactured and branded Brock Brush Company, a wet-shaving brush for sensitive skin. He has spent much of his time volunteering in his community, notably as a mediator with Community Justice Initiatives. With his extensive ties to the community, Mark is positioned to build lasting relationships that will help grow the Southwestern Ontario office and provide exceptional client services.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent, and locally owned maintenance companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing opportunities for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide of Southwestern Ontario, visit www.gocitywide.com/southwesternontario/.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and nearly 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide provides dozens of interior and exterior services. City Wide simplifies the maintenance issues that mean most to building owners, operators and management companies, easing the time, stress and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. Visit www.gocitywide.com or www.citywidefranchise.com.

