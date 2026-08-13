Cityblock Health Expands in North Carolina to Support Nearly 20,000 Dual-Eligible and Medicare Advantage Members

Wrap-around in-person and virtual care brought to members managing complex chronic conditions across 50 counties in North Carolina

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cityblock Health announced a program to bring comprehensive, accessible care to almost 20,000 Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible beneficiaries in North Carolina. Beginning July 1, 2026, Cityblock is supporting eligible Humana members with complex chronic conditions, including those enrolled in Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans, individuals with partial dual eligibility, and Medicare Advantage Low-Income Subsidy recipients.

Through this relationship with Humana, Cityblock will deploy its wrap-care model, working closely with members' existing primary care providers and Humana's care management team. Cityblock will provide wrap-around care coordination both in-person and virtually 24/7, spanning primary, urgent, behavioral, and social care, as well as clinical pharmacy and support services.

"Our model serves Humana's dual-eligible and Medicare Advantage members to deliver better health outcomes across the state," said Mike Roaldi, President, Cityblock Health. "This is an important step toward bringing Cityblock's high-touch model to more people across the country."

Cityblock's care model, led by a comprehensive clinical care team, is powered by an AI-native technology platform and a hyper-personalized engagement strategy that improves overall member experience and outcomes. Cityblock's technology unifies real-time clinical, claims, and social data so that care teams can act on a complete picture of each member—ensuring that the right intervention is delivered to each member at the right time. The combination of a disciplined care model, operational expertise, and purpose-built technology is central to how Cityblock scales high-touch care to more members, including those it will now serve through this relationship with Humana.

About Cityblock Health

Cityblock is a healthcare provider — doctors, nurses, and community teams delivering hands-on care and support designed for the most complex, hardest to reach populations. Developed from more than a decade of data and intelligence earned in service to our members, we pair clinical compassion and community support with the most advanced technology to deliver care that is high touch, high trust and high tech. We serve members nationally across Medicaid, Medicare, and dual-eligible programs. Learn more at

cityblock.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

All medical services are provided by licensed physicians and healthcare practitioners employed by Cityblock Medical Practice, P.A. Cityblock Health, Inc. provides management and administrative services to Cityblock Medical Practices.

SOURCE Cityblock Health