Cityblock Health Publishes Report on AI in Healthcare, Defining a New Standard for Medicaid and Dually Eligible Populations

New framework outlines principles for responsible AI development and highlights opportunity to transform care delivery and improve health outcomes for the nation's most vulnerable populations

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health, a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and dually eligible populations, today announced the publication of a new report, Medicaid + AI: A New Standard for Innovation, which focuses on the transformative potential of AI in Medicaid at a time when state programs face mounting financial and operational pressure, and vulnerable communities face critical access issues.

Recent advances in large language models (LLMs) and agentic systems present a generational opportunity to reset how AI is transforming healthcare and shift focus toward a population that has historically been left behind by technology. Most AI investment in healthcare has focused on administrative optimization and revenue capture, not care delivery or member engagement. Fewer than 20% of health plans report using AI to develop care plans, summarize records, or drive member engagement.

"We're in a moment of both urgency and possibility," said Dr. Toyin Ajayi, CEO and co-founder of Cityblock Health. "AI adoption is accelerating across healthcare, but most of that investment is focused on administrative efficiency. If we get this right, Medicaid can be the proving ground for responsible, human-centered AI and demonstrate that the most advanced technologies can meaningfully improve outcomes for the most complex, high-needs populations."

This report encourages a shift. It details six principles for responsibly deploying AI to serve vulnerable populations, putting the people who rely on Medicaid and their care teams at the center of the design and development:

Equity First: Design systems to reach those historically left behind.

Design systems to reach those historically left behind. Solve What Hurts Now: Focus on high-impact, real-world pain points.

Focus on high-impact, real-world pain points. Trust Before Data: Prioritize privacy, consent, and transparency.

Prioritize privacy, consent, and transparency. AI as a Relationship Engine: Strengthen continuous member engagement.

Strengthen continuous member engagement. Behavior Change as the Goal: Measure success by improved outcomes.

Measure success by improved outcomes. Human + AI = Scalable Compassion: Use technology to enhance, not replace, care teams.

In a time of policy changes, economic tightening and rising care complexity, Cityblock believes AI's true promise in healthcare is being a deflationary force – driving cost sustainability while making care more accessible, responsive, and human.

To learn more, read the report here.

About Cityblock Health

Cityblock Health is a value-based healthcare provider focused on the complex clinical, behavioral health, and social needs of dually eligible and Medicaid recipients. Cityblock offers a fully integrated solution that directly delivers clinical care to one of the most at-risk and hardest to reach populations. Powered by advanced technology that provides its care team with a data-driven understanding of member needs and risks, Cityblock has demonstrated industry-leading engagement, member retention, meaningful reductions in avoidable hospital readmissions, and reduced total cost of care.

Cityblock currently serves more than 100,000 members, and partners with national and regional Medicaid health plans and health systems. To learn more, visit www.cityblock.com.

All medical services are provided by licensed physicians and health care practitioners employed by Cityblock Medical Practice, P.A. Cityblock Health, Inc. provides management and administrative services to Cityblock Medical Practices.

SOURCE Cityblock Health