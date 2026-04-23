Cityblock Health Appoints New Chief Health Officer to Advance Technology-Enabled Clinical Care Model for Government Programs

Former health plan and government executive, Dr. Alexander Billioux, joins executive team and brings deep expertise across clinical, policy, and population health initiatives

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health, a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and dually eligible beneficiaries, announced the appointment of their new Chief Health Officer, Alexander Billioux, M.D., who will lead the organization's clinical strategy and care operations. Dr. Billioux brings deep expertise as a physician, public health leader, and healthcare executive as Cityblock advances its technology-enabled care model for vulnerable communities.

Prior to Cityblock, Dr. Billioux held leadership roles at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMS), the Louisiana Office of Public Health, and UnitedHealthcare, where he spent the last five years, most recently as Government Programs Chief Medical Officer, leading clinical programs, population health, and social care initiatives serving community, state, and federal populations.

"We are excited to welcome Alex to our team of dedicated leaders making healthcare more accessible for underserved populations," said Dr. Toyin Ajayi, CEO and co-founder of Cityblock. "As Cityblock continues to grow, his leadership will play a critical role in our efforts to deploy technology tools that expand our care teams' ability to deliver highly personalized, high quality, human-centered care."

At a time when healthcare is facing immense financial pressure, pushing regulators, payers, health systems, and on-the-ground clinicians to radically adapt and innovate, Dr. Billioux brings proven leadership in population health and government health programs, helping to guide innovation across clinical, behavioral, and social needs.

"I've always been passionate about ensuring that the opportunity for quality healthcare is accessible for all populations. For a large part of my career, that has meant supporting members who face increasing financial and social challenges," said Dr. Billioux. "Joining Cityblock allows me the opportunity to leverage ground-breaking technology to empower teams to deliver high-quality, comprehensive care that improves the health of vulnerable members."

As Cityblock continues to define how AI can provide opportunities for Medicaid and dually eligible populations, this addition to its executive team reinforces the organization's commitment to leveraging both technological innovation and clinical best practices to address the most pressing healthcare challenges.

About Cityblock Health

Cityblock Health is a value-based healthcare provider focused on the complex clinical, behavioral health, and social needs of dually eligible and Medicaid populations. Cityblock offers a fully integrated solution that directly delivers clinical care to one of the most at-risk and hardest to reach populations. Powered by advanced technology that provides its care team with a data-driven understanding of member needs and risks, Cityblock has demonstrated industry-leading engagement, member retention, meaningful reductions in avoidable hospital readmissions, and reduced total cost of care. Cityblock currently serves more than 100,000 members and partners with national and regional Medicaid health plans and health systems. To learn more, visit www.cityblock.com.

SOURCE Cityblock Health