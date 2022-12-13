Citycon decided on a quarterly distribution

CITYCON OYJ Inside information 13 December 2022 at 11:00 hrs

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2022, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.1250 per share be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the equity repayment 15 December 2022. The equity repayment will be paid on 30 December 2022.



Following the asset distribution on 30 December 2022, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total equity repayment of EUR 0.50 per share during the year 2022 and the Board of Directors has fully exercised the asset distribution authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting.



CITYCON OYJ



For further information, please contact

Sakari Järvelä

VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Telephone +358 50 387 8180

[email protected]



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



www.citycon.com

SOURCE Citycon Oyj