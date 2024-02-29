CITYCON OYJ Investor News 29.2.2024 at 16:40 hrs

HELSINKI, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has successfully completed the transaction to acquire the remaining interest in Kista Galleria in Stockholm, Sweden. Citycon has managed the centre since 2012 and before the transaction owned 50% of the asset. After the transaction, Citycon has 100% ownership. Kista Galleria has approximately SEK 2,400 million of debt and following the transaction Citycon assumed seller's share of existing debt (approximately SEK 1,200 million) and made a cash payment (approx. EUR 2.5 million). The new loan is secured by additional two assets located in Sweden.



"Kista Galleria is one of Sweden's largest and most visited centres with 15.5 million annual visitors in a rapidly growing area within Stockholm municipality, adjacent to metro and bus terminal, making it an excellent fit for Citycon's portfolio. We have owned and managed the centre for many years, and we know the asset well. With our extensive knowledge and full ownership of the asset, we believe we will be able create value for our shareholders," says F. Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon.



