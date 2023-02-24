Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 24 February 2023 at 19:25 hrs

HELSINKI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has received on 24 February 2023 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act according to which Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V. direct holding of shares in Citycon will increase above twenty (20) percent.



The change in ownership will be due to a share purchase agreement entered into by Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V. and its parent G City Ltd. on 22 February 2023, according to which Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V. will purchase a total of 19,000,000 shares in Citycon from G City Ltd. The purchases will be executed in instalments over approximately the following two weeks. Entering into, or future completion of, the share purchase agreement will not affect the aggregate total direct and indirect holdings of G City Ltd. in Citycon.



The parent of Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V., G City Ltd., is controlled by Norstar Holdings Inc, which is ultimately controlled by Chaim Katzman. In addition to 17,285,000 shares held by Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V., the 19,000,000 shares to be transferred based on the share purchase agreement and 51,274,016 shares held by G City Ltd., 35,771 shares held by Chaim Katzman have been taken into account in this notification.



Citycon has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 168,008,940.



The holding of shares of Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V and G City Ltd (parent of Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V.) according to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V.: 10.29



G City Ltd. (parent of Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V.): 39.92



Additional shares held by Chaim Katzman: 0.02 11.31



-



- 21.60



30.52



0.02 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V.: 10.29



G City Ltd. (parent of Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V.): 41.83



Additional shares held by Chaim Katzman: 0.02 - - - 10.29



41.83



0.02

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

sharesISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000369947 17,285,000 - 10.29 - FI4000369947 51,274,016 - 30.52 - FI4000369947 35,771 - 0.02 - SUBTOTAL A 68,594,787

40.83



B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Share purchase agreement leading to change in ownership - - Physical settlement 19,000,000 11.31





SUBTOTAL B 19,000,000 11.31

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Chaim Katzman 0.02

0.02 Norstar Holdings Inc





G City Ltd. 30.52

30.52 Gazit Europe Netherlands BV 10.29 11.31 21.60 TOTAL 40.83 11.31 52.14

