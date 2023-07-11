Citycon to publish its Half-Yearly Report for January-June 2023 on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 after market close

HELSINKI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Half-Yearly Report for 1 January - 30 June 2023 on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 after market close. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.



Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will be held on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 at 10 am EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and following live at this website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/q2-2023



Questions for the management can be presented by phone. To ask questions, join the teleconference by registering on the following link: http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010528



After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.



The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.



For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Telephone +358 50 387 8180

[email protected]



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



