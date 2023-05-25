Citycon's updated sustainability strategy enables achieving the ambitious goals for 2030

HELSINKI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has updated its sustainability strategy for the coming period including focus areas, objectives and measurements. The updated sustainability strategy enables the company to work effectively on multiple areas towards its ambitious goals for 2030.

Citycon has received recognition for its efforts to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions by being named among Europe's Climate Leader companies for the third consecutive year by Financial Times and Statista. To underline its commitment to the long-term sustainability promises, Citycon has updated its sustainability strategy, a tool to successfully achieve the company's ambitious goals.

"We have updated our focus areas, objectives and measurements, all set out to achieve our long-term goals. During the sustainability strategy update process, we have gained important insights from our stakeholders, in addition to data and facts as well as benchmark findings," says Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen, Chief Information Officer and responsible for sustainability at Citycon.

"We are very proud of what we have achieved the previous years, but we always strive to further improve. Our sustainability strategy contains updates that will help us work even more effectively. We have added to our focus areas 'Sustainable value chain' and 'Circularity and natural resources' highlighting the importance of stakeholder cooperation and topics such as biodiversity," says Simola-Laaksonen.

Citycon's new sustainability strategy includes six focus areas:           

  • Carbon neutrality
    Citycon reaches carbon neutrality by 2030.
  • Sustainable mobility
    Citycon promotes environmentally friendly transportation in the centres.
  • Community hub
    Citycon's centres bring people together across the Nordics.
  • Sustainable value chain
    Citycon promotes sustainability together with its stakeholders.
  • Circularity and natural resources
    Citycon promotes circularity and biodiversity throughout its operations.
  • Excellence in action
    Citycon upholds transparent and credible sustainability actions.

All focus areas include short term targets, actions and measurements. The sustainability strategy is an updated version of the strategy from 2018 (actions updated in 2020). Citycon continues to regularly update the sustainability strategic actions bearing in mind the observed developments in environmental and social impacts.

"Citycon is in a good position to reach its sustainability targets and we are committed to continue our efforts in line with the 1,5°C Paris goal and the target validation from SBTi, which is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)," says Simola-Laaksonen.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. 

