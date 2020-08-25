CityFreighter and AB-Joost enter into a Development Agreement for the CF1, an Electric Truck for the Last Mile

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and KOEKELARE, Belgium, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityfreighter Inc. and AB-JOOST have signed a Development Agreement to build Cityfreighter's Beta Version of the CF1 at AB Joost's production facility in Belgium. The CF1 is an electric class 3 truck for last mile logistics and has a unique modular concept which will decrease development costs and time-to-market significantly.

A fully functional concept has been presented by Cityfreighter at the ACT show in Long Beach in 2019. The Beta Version is anticipated to be finished in March 2021, followed by homologation proceedings for a targeted SOP (start of production) in the beginning of 2022.

Michael Schoening, President of Cityfreighter Inc.: "COVID-19 has forced us to change our global development plans and we are very happy about this agreement, as it will help to move the CF1 into production more quickly"

Joost Lauwyck, CEO of AB Joost N.V.: "We are pleased about taking part of this exciting journey. The urban delivery market is looking for customizable solutions and Cityfreighter's unique concept provides large fleet operators with options you won't get from larger OEMs."

Both companies are focusing on building a long-term relationship. Future commitments regarding assembly and distribution will be determined at a later stage.

Cityfreighter is a start-up from California, developing fully electric low-floor class 3 trucks for the last mile delivery industry. AB- JOOST is a Belgian based bodybuilder, specializing on coaches and electric commercial vehicles. AB-Joost operates a 150,000 square foot facility, equipped with the latest manufacturing technologies, located at the Belgium coast.

