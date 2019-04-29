CityFreighter Inc. Unveiled its CF1 Prototype at ACT Expo in Long Beach. LOI with XPO Sales Inc. Increased to 500 CF1 Low Floor Full Electric Class 4 Trucks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 ACT Expo has been the world-premiere of CityFreighter's full electric medium-duty CF1 truck offering outstanding innovations to serve the last-mile requirements of fleet operators.

Select highlights of the CF1 are:

CF1 interior CF1

A very low-floor cargo area platform of just 43 cm (17 inches) Compact dimensions of 21 x 9 x 7 feet and a GVWR of 5 tons Entirely keyless operation 100 mile plus driving range A modular cargobox Industry-leading TCO

The payload capacity is 2.4 tons and with a minimum of 710 cubic feet, all based on the aforementioned 17-inch low-floor design. To achieve that, the rear axle is equipped with an electric air suspension. This avoids the need for an electric lift system, reduces loading / unloading times and significantly lessens driver strain.

CF1's all-electric foundation is just a part of this. We build on that by integrating customized, modular designs across the entire truck, from cabin & driver ergonomics to battery & drive-train to the multi-purpose, modular cargobox. The CF1, in turn, connects to route-optimization and goods-tracking systems.

This integrated, design-driven model enables a broad range of vehicle hardware and software development choices specific to the needs of our customers. Future developments will focus on autonomous functions as well.

Just 10 months ago, we were still at the early design stage on paper, but with a very clear vision of what we want to achieve. To create the CF1 in such a short amount of time required a massive effort coupled with truly agile product development.

Now we are ready to scale-up and are focusing on the US as our first commercial market. We look forward to working with potential customers to understand their requirements and serving their last-mile needs.

Michael Schoening, President CityFreighter Inc.:

"We are very excited about the great response we got at the ACT Expo, and our continued partnership with XPO Sales. We further believe that the CF1 will set new standards in the industry. We want to show our vision how a commercial vehicle for the last mile should be designed. Beyond just changing the combustion engine, we believe that we need to focus on delivering intelligent and highly customizable solutions for our customers and their challenging markets."

Remo Weber, CEO XPO Sales Inc.:

"We are very pleased to watch the the enormous progress of the CityFreighter team within a very short time-frame, and we are very impressed with the prototype they unveiled to the world at the ACT Expo. Therefore, it has been no question for us to increase our commitment to CityFreighter to 500 trucks and to strengthen our partnership with this innovative company."

About CityFreighter

CityFreighter is a clean-tech startup with team members in the US, Europe, and Asia. We are developing smart, medium-duty commercial electric vehicles for the "last mile," combined with intelligent front- & back-end integration with our customers' value chains to meet the needs and challenges of urban logistics in the future. Our modular approach significantly reduces tooling costs, development time and supports our fast go-to-market plans via a quickly scalable production volume.

About XPO Sales

XPO Sales, Inc. is a green fleet solution provider with fleet rental/leasing service and sales focusing on airports, parking and hotel shuttles, municipalities and other commercial fleet vehicle operators. XPO Sales Inc. has locations in Phoenix, San Diego, and its headquarters in Inglewood located just 5 minutes from Los Angeles International Airport. XPO Sales Inc. is an early adopter of Electric vehicles and acts as a dealer and service provider for different suppliers.

Media Contact CityFreighter Inc. Media Contact XPO Sales Inc.



Michael Schoening Remo Weber 805-455 1440 310-491-0505 213644@email4pr.com 213644@email4pr.com

SOURCE CityFreighter Inc.