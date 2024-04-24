Citygate Network Partners with Robert Craig Films to Champion Americans With No Address, a Documentary that Offers Understanding and Solutions for the Homeless Crisis

The Robert Craig Film's documentary, along with its movie "No Address," is a call to action to address homelessness in America; Citygate Network powerfully supports and is involved in the movement.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Craig Films proudly announces that Citygate Network, North America's oldest and most extensive network of independent crisis shelters and rehabilitation centers, is a partner and participant in the production of its upcoming documentary Americans With No Address. The documentary vividly portrays homelessness and the millions of people who suffer as a result. Citygate Network collaborated with Robert Craig Films to visit rescue missions and encampments during a bus tour of 20 major cities in 18 states to interview, understand, and ultimately translate to the audience the dire homeless situation for so many. Faith-based Citygate Network joins Robert Craig Films to drive solutions for America's leading crisis.

The documentary Americans with No Address is impactful as it went to great depths to uncover the truth about homelessness and promote love and compassion to those who are experiencing it. Brandan Thomas, Director of Leadership, Learning & Program Citygate Network; Jennifer Stolo, CEO Robert Craig Films; Tom De Vries, President & CEO of Citygate Network (From Left to Right)

"In partnership with Robert Craig Films, Citygate Network seeks to lead a movement that not only sheds light on the plight of homelessness in America but helps carve out empathy and understanding through the power of story and life transformation. Together, we advocate for those with nowhere to call home by sharing narratives of brokenness, resilience, and hope, that result in changed hearts and restored lives," says Tom De Vries, President & CEO of Citygate Network.

Citygate Network is on the frontlines of homelessness in America. Founded in 1906, it has over 300 member organizations, making it the largest network of independent crisis shelters and rehabilitation centers. In most major cities, a member of Citygate Network is the most comprehensive homeless services provider, and in some cities, it is the only homeless services provider.

"Citygate Network has been an amazing partner in creating this documentary, helping to bring our audience a powerful understanding of homelessness. We have a true collaboration and understanding of what can be done," says Robert Craig Films CEO Jennifer Stolo, who will speak at Citygate Network's 2024 Annual Conference June 11th - 14th in Kentucky .

Robert Craig Film's No Address movie and documentary Americans With No Address are part of a five-pronged approach to humanizing homelessness, creating awareness, and offering solutions. "The Big Five" includes a novel, interactive study guide, and music album. To find out more, visit https://www.NoAddressMovie.com .

About Robert Craig Films

Robert Craig Films is a film company located in Placer County, California, with a mission to develop, create and produce high-quality, entertaining movies that inspire the audience to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in the communities they live in. Visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com for more information.

