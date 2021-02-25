CityHealth Introduces In-Home COVID-19 Test Kit

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local healthcare clinic CityHealth today unveiled a new In-Home COVID-19 Test Kit, which allows patients to conduct medically supervised COVID-19 tests in their own homes.

Priced at $39 for US Residents, it is the most affordable remote testing kit on the market today. Expedited shipping both ways is included in the cost.

Picture of CityHealth in-home test kit contents

"Our goal is always to make excellent healthcare widely accessible, so it was important to us that this test be as affordable as possible while still offering fast accurate results," says Sean Parkin, CEO of CityHealth. "We're grateful to our lab partners, Predicine Labs, for helping us develop this test and for consistently providing quick test turnaround times."

Californians can now purchase the single-use kits at www.cityhealthuc.com/covidkit for $39. Orders placed before 3 p.m. will ship the same day from an FDA-certified manufacturing facility and arrive quickly via expedited shipping.

Results are returned within 72 hours, although officials from both CityHealth and Predicine note that the return time is usually closer to 24-48 hours once the lab receives the sample.

Every test kit includes a how-to guide, a sterile swab and container with a unique tracking barcode, and a medical-grade envelope for shipping. Tests also contain a prepaid expedited shipping label so that patients can mail samples directly to the lab for processing.

Each test kit also includes a virtual webcam visit with a live CityHealth clinician who will guide patients through the nasal swab collection procedure to ensure an adequate sample is collected.

There is no appointment needed for the virtual swab collection consultation. However, CityHealth recommends that patients activate their kits and perform tests from Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. when clinicians are available. Labs can only test samples that are collected under trained medical supervision.

Patients will be able to track their sample via automated SMS text messages and will receive a notification once their results are ready. Those with negative test results will receive an SMS message, while those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a clinical contact to advise on the next steps and treatment options.

In-Home COVID-19 Test Kits can be purchased at www.cityhealthuc.com/covidkit.

CityHealth's In-Home COVID-19 Test Kit is the latest in a series of initiatives to improve and expand COVID-19 testing in the San Francisco Bay area. CityHealth currently has eight COVID-19 testing centers in Oakland, San Francisco, Dublin, Livermore, and El Cerrito, and locations at San Jose International Airport, Long Beach Airport, and Sacramento Airport to service air travelers.

CityHealth is a Trusted Testing Partner for the State of Hawaii's Safe Travel Program and offers in-person testing options that provide the necessary documentation for travel to Hawaii. Due to variable shipping timelines, the In-home kit is not eligible for Hawaii travel.

You can learn more about CityHealth's COVID-19 testing options at www.norcalcovid19testing.com.

