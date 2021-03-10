CityHealth Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CityHealth Urgent Care has opened a COVID-19 testing location at 3223 Carlson Boulevard, El Cerrito. Hours of operation are 9 am to 4 pm, seven days a week.

"CityHealth continues to make widespread COVID-19 testing accessible to our community. We are pleased to open an 8th testing location in California to help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Sean Parkin, CEO of CityHealth.

CityHealth's new El Cerrito location will offer Molecular PCR tests, the most accurate COVID-19 test available. Results are guaranteed within 48 hours. CityHealth's COVID-19 tests are free for all US Citizens, with or without insurance.

Appointments are required for all CityHealth COVID-19 testing centers and can be booked online at https://norcalcovid19testing.com.

CityHealth is a Hawaii Trusted Testing Partner, and the results of this test are acceptable as proof of a negative COVID-19 test. For those wishing to travel to Hawaii, proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required by law. CityHealth will provide COVID-19 test recipients with an official declaration of their results. Before departure, travelers must upload their negative test results to the State of Hawaii's Safe Travel website for permission to enter Hawaii.

COVID-19 testing at CityHealth's El Cerrito location is also available for community members. One in three people does not experience symptoms when infected with COVID-19 making testing a vital part of curbing the spread. Anyone who has been exposed to a person infected with COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should get tested immediately. Other community members who should get tested are essential and frontline workers, first responders, healthcare workers, anyone with chronic health problems, and anyone who has recently traveled or participated in a large public gathering.

CityHealth currently has seven other COVID-19 testing centers in Oakland, San Francisco, Dublin, Livermore, and locations at San Jose International Airport, Sacramento Airport, and Long Beach Airport to service air travelers.

CityHealth Urgent Care is pleased to offer FDA-approved in-home testing kits. In-home tests are available for purchase online and shipped for free. Patients collect their own sample on a supervised telemedicine call, ship their sample to a lab for analysis, and receive a follow-up from a clinician if positive for COVID-19. Shipping of COVID-19 in-home test kits is available within California only.

About CityHealth Urgent Care: CityHealth Urgent Care provides walk-in urgent medical care to adults and children. Both San Leandro and Oakland locations have a full-service medical lab and on-site partnership with City Imaging so patients can get their results on-site. CityHealth's new virtual visit option allows patients to see a medical professional without leaving home. CityHealth Urgent Care currently has seven COVID-19 testing sites in California.

Visit https://www.cityhealthuc.com for more information, or www.norcalcovid19testing.com for more information on COVID-19 testing.

Press Contact: Sean Parkin, CEO CityHealth 510-984-2489 [email protected]

Related Images

chuc-logo.png

CHUC Logo

CityHealth Urgent Care Logo

Related Links

https://norcalcovid19testing.com

SOURCE CityHealth Urgent Care