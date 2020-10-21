Cityhive Helps NYC Landlords Fill Vacancies Faster and Spark Resident Satisfaction Through One-of-a-Kind Centralized Referral Process

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As apartment vacancies in New York City continue to reach record highs and new signed leases continue to plummet, Cityhive is helping buildings across the city fill vacancies faster through a unique centralized referral system. The first company to centralize resident referrals into an easy-to-use platform for both landlords and residents, Cityhive is designed to fill vacancies quickly and increase resident satisfaction by helping New Yorkers "build their hive."

The process is simple: Landlords register vacancies, determine incentives, then notify residents. Incentives can include rental discounts, cash, gift cards and more. Cityhive helps landlords update vacancies, view referrals, reward residents and manage all leads from a single platform that is available 24/7 from any device. What's more, for those landlords not on Cityhive, residents can encourage them to sign up and receive a $100 VISA gift card when they do so.

"As the rental landscape in New York City continues to shift as the pandemic endures, Cityhive helps renters enjoy great new neighbors while earning incentives and it supports landlords in efficiently filling any vacancies," said Bethany Taufiq, CEO, Cityhive. "While some buildings have launched individual referral programs, Cityhive brings the entire city into its hive, offering crucial time and cost savings and welcoming more people to the greatest city on earth."

"We all know that word-of-mouth recommendations are worth their weight in gold, and we are thrilled that Cityhive is already creating buzz and making inroads for landlords and residents alike," Taufiq added.

For more information or to sign up as a landlord or resident, visit https://www.cityhive.com/.

About Cityhive

Created to help landlords fill vacancies quickly and offer incentives for residents, Cityhive helps New Yorkers "build their hive" and find the ideal home-sweet-home. Cityhive is a referral platform that gives landlords greater marketing reach and the ability to fill vacancies by offering incentives to residents who make successful referrals. For more information, please visit cityhive.com.

