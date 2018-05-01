CityLift Completes First Of Their Kind Projects In North America

777 Broadway in Oakland is a mixed-use building consisting of retail shops on ground floor and one and two-bedroom apartment homes above. Behind the retail facade, CityLift Parking designed and installed a 52-space 4-Level Puzzle Lift parking structure, with three levels above ground and one level in a pit. This parking structure makes exceptional use of space, provides safety and security for the residents' vehicles, and brings an element of modern style and efficiency that fits within the building design. This is the first 4-Level Puzzle Lift with a Pit in North America.

288 Pacific, located near Jackson Square in San Francisco, is a newly constructed 33 home boutique residence building in one of San Francisco's most desirable locations. To provide parking in this vibrant urban location, CityLift designed and installed a two-row deep 3-Level Puzzle Lift which stores the bottom level of vehicles in a pit in both the front row and back row. This is the first project in North America to use this very efficient design.

"We are excited to bring parking lift innovations that are happening around the world to North America," says Scott Gable, CEO of CityLift Parking. "These two projects are great examples of how automated parking can be configured to fit within a building's design. At 777 Broadway we took advantage of the 18' ceiling height the developer built for the ground level retail space to maximize the storage vertically. At 288 Pacific, we employed a proprietary steel bridge that slides into place when cars need to drive to the back row of the structure.

"These innovations build on other 'firsts' delivered by CityLift Parking. In February, CityLift announced the opening of the Hive Parking Structure, the first fully automated parking garage in Northern California. Automated parking lifts are solving the ever-growing challenge of providing needed parking where conventional parking no longer works due to land constraints and cost."

Headquartered in Oakland, CityLift Parking designs, installs and services automated parking lifts that save space, reduce the cost of building parking, and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of building parking structures.

