CityLift Completes Its First LA Approved Automated Parking System

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CityLift Parking, the leading provider of automated parking lift solutions, was granted Los Angeles Research Report ("LARR") approval for its most recently completed project in Los Angeles. This is the first approval for a 3-level automated puzzle parking system in the City's history.

"CityLift is excited to bring its parking lift innovations to Southern California," says Scott Gable, CEO of CityLift Parking. "This approval demonstrates the commitment the City of Los Angeles has to solving its parking challenges using automated parking, and we look forward to working with them on all our future projects in LA. In addition to LA, we're installing automated parking in Santa Monica, Long Beach, and San Diego. Nationally, CityLift has received permits and has automated parking lifts installed in 19 cities. We will be installing projects in over 40 cities in the next two years."

The LARR is an evaluation from The Department of Building and Safety, which reviews and approves building, mechanical, and electrical products within the City of Los Angeles. In order to achieve full approval, a rigorous process must be met by the LARR electrical laboratory. Additional approvals were received for fire safety, structural steel, and an independent third party electrical system certification using ETL standards.

CityLift's puzzle lift automated parking system provides independent access to every space by lifting, sliding, and storing vehicles vertically and horizontally. Drivers self-park in the parking lift, reducing or eliminating the need for valet parking. This puzzle lift saves over 60% of the space required by a conventional parking garage and reduces the cost and timing for construction.

CityLift Parking designs, installs and services automated parking lifts that save space, reduce the cost of building parking, and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of building parking structures. CityLift has offices in Los Angeles, Oakland, Boston, and in the Pacific Northwest.

For more information, please visit http://www.cityliftparking.com.

Contact:

Raymond Kahue

Director of Marketing

rkahue@cityliftparking.com

844-388-0424

SOURCE CityLift Parking

