CityLift Parking Completes the Largest Fully Automated Parking System in the Pacific Northwest

Developed by Brogan Companies, the Views on 5 th project required an extremely creative parking solution to meet their requirements of a landmark space near the Olympia waterfront. Using the CityLift Tower design https://bit.ly/2Fr0f5y , CityLift constructed 144 parking spaces which are accessed via 3 entry bays. The parking structure is surrounded on three sides by mid-level residences. The CityLift Tower system incorporates automated tandem parking spaces for greater density. The garages are designed for public and private parking including a payment kiosk for public parking.

Many unique driver-friendly features were designed into this project. Residents use a smart phone app to schedule the retrieval of their vehicle at a specified time with GPS technology to ensure residents are in proximity when they queue their vehicle. The parking lift uses a secure license plate reader technology to determine the make, model and size of the vehicle being parked to retrieve a parking space designed for that vehicle's dimensions. And CityLift's innovative flat platform design was incorporated for drivers to easily exit and enter their vehicles.

Sensors are placed throughout the system to confirm no one is in a vehicle prior to the system storing the vehicle. Remote access capabilities are built into the system to enable that CityLift provides customer service 24/7 without being on site.

A web portal enables the Property Manager to easily register and/or change parking spaces as residents move in and out and parking space needs change.

"The tenants have been using the system since July 15th and love it," says Diana Kannenberg, Property Manager for Views on 5th. "Setting up people in the system is a breeze. Tenants have commented how it really simplifies parking since the system parks the cars for them. Plus, it is unique because this is a first for the City of Olympia and surrounding areas," says Ms. Kannenberg.

"We want to congratulate the Brogan Companies on completing View on 5th," says Scott Gable, CEO of CityLift. "CityLift is proud to be part of such a great project. It was really the vision of Ken Brogan to see how automated parking could provide them with a solution that could have never been accomplished with conventional parking. While there are other automated parking lift systems around this US, this is the largest fully automated system in the Pacific Northwest."

CityLift Parking designs, installs, and services automated parking and storage lifts that save space, reduce the cost of building parking, and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of building parking structures. CityLift is headquartered in Oakland, CA with offices in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Boston. CityLift has many firsts including the first fully automated parking systems in Oakland, CA and Long Island City, NY, the tallest freestanding semi-automated Puzzle Lift in the US in Nashville, TN. For more information please visit www.cityliftparking.com

