CityLift Parking Ranks No. 66 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 4,401.9% Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that CityLift Parking is No. 66 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We have experienced tremendous growth in the last three years and it's great to be recognized for that effort," says Scott Gable, CEO of CityLift Parking. "CityLift is honored to be included in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, and we would like to thank our customers and our partners for embracing automated parking to solve the challenges of building in today's space constrained locations."

Additionally, CityLift is ranked No.4 in the Construction category for fastest growing companies. Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000, which are listed online at Inc.com, been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists.

About CityLift

CityLift Parking designs, installs, and services automated parking lifts that save space, reduce the cost of building parking, and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of building parking structures. CityLift is headquartered in Oakland, CA with office in Los Angeles, Boston, and Portland.

About Inc. Media

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

CONTACT:

Raymond Kahue

Director of Marketing

rkahue@cityliftparking.com

