Citylitics Inc. Launches AI Platform to Deliver Predictive Insights on North American Infrastructure

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WatrHub Inc., a North American data company with offices in Toronto, Milwaukee, and Austin, has announced an expansion into the public infrastructure industry, from its initial focus on water infrastructure. The advancement prompted a brand refresh to Citylitics Inc. to better serve public infrastructure industries.

Founded in 2012, WatrHub was created to address the demand for early-stage intelligence on water infrastructure needs across the US & Canada. Since then, WatrHub has amassed the largest and fastest growing data platform on North American infrastructure with over 1 Billion public documents from over 31,000 cities and utilities in the US & Canada, triangulated with hundreds of government data sources, and refreshed every two weeks. With the expansion to Citylitics, the data platform and intelligence products are now available for industries ranging from public transportation, roads and highways, power, gas, healthcare, waste management, and more.

"We believe infrastructure investments will play a pivotal role in North America's economic restart in 2021 and onwards," said Citylitics CEO Ahmed Badruddin. "The challenge for the industry is tracking and predicting where, when, and how these infrastructure investments will be made, and that is where Citylitics steps in."

Citylitics is committed to enhancing their water infrastructure intelligence as part of the expansion, as well as offering insights into other areas of public infrastructure, a natural transition based on their unique data capabilities and domain expertise.

Citylitics Inc.

Citylitics delivers predictive intelligence on local utility & public infrastructure markets.

The U.S. needs to invest $4.5 Trillion over the next 5 years to upgrade its infrastructure, including water, energy, public transportation roads, airports, and more. Citylitics is the only source of predictive intelligence on where, how, and why these infrastructure investments will be made. Our Data Engine transforms over a billion documents buried in 31,000+ city & utility data sources into high value intelligence for targeted business development. The largest infrastructure industry leaders rely on Citylitics for external datasets and intelligence reports that are delivered through a combination of AI technology and data experts.

Citylitics' vision is a world where data drives trillions of dollars of societal infrastructure investment towards the most ideal social, economic, and environmental outcomes.

