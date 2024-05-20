Citymark Capital appoints Kevin Ryan as Managing Director, Head of Capital Raising and Client Solutions

CLEVELAND, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citymark Capital, an established real estate private equity platform headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is pleased to announce that Kevin Ryan has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Capital Raising and Client Solutions.

Mr. Ryan will be responsible for driving capital formation and investor engagement for Citymark. He brings over 20 years of investing experience in institutional debt, equity, public, and private real estate.

Kevin Ryan, Managing Director, Citymark Capital

Mr. Ryan joins Citymark from Manulife Investment Management which has over $800 billion of assets under management. At Manulife, he led capital raising and investors relations for its $18 billion real estate debt and equity platform. Prior to Manulife, he was Managing Director Head of Product Management, Real Estate Equity for Barings (a subsidiary of Mass Mutual) where he oversaw product management, public relations, and investor relations for their real estate equity platform with over $17 billion of assets under management. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ryan worked at Adelante Capital Management, Lend Lease Real Estate Investments, and Federated Investors. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, the Pension Real Estate Association and previously served as an officer of the Defined Contribution Real Estate Council.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to Citymark Capital. Kevin's strong institutional investor relationships, stellar reputation, and sophisticated capital markets experience will expand our investor base who will benefit from attractive investment opportunities generated by our platform," said Daniel Walsh, Founder and CEO of Citymark.

About Citymark

Citymark Capital is an established real estate private equity platform that seeks to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across the capital stack and cycles in multifamily assets. With over 200 years of commercial real estate and banking industry experience across its employees, and a national network of experienced operating partners, brokers, banks, and financial intermediaries, we believe Citymark Capital is in a category of one to outperform in all market conditions.

Citymark's disciplined investment approach is guided by an unwavering commitment to its investors and a focus on fundamental value. The firm serves a highly regarded investor base comprised of public and private pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, financial institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals. For further information on Citymark Capital, visit www.citymarkcapital.com, LinkedIn or contact us at 216-453-8092.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this communication should not be regarded as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be in violation of any local laws. The general information discussed is not a guarantee, prediction, or projection of real estate investments. There are risks associated with investing in real estate assets, such as inflation, interest rates, real estate tax rates, changes in the general economic climate, local conditions such as population trends and neighborhood values, and supply and demand for similar property types. This communication may contain forward-looking statements identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

SOURCE Citymark